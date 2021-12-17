Geojit's report on Agri Picks

Heavy rainfall and a flood-like situation during November in key parts of Andhra Pradesh damaged crops planted over 488,000 ha, leading to production loss of around 1.0 mln tn, a senior official at the state farm department said. Multi Commodity Exchange of India today said it has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India to launch options trading in natural gas futures of 1,250 mbtu. The government has increased the base import prices of all edible oils by $16-$21 per tn, the Central Board of Excise and Customs said in a notification. After a delay of nearly a fortnight, the new crop of tur started arriving at the markets of Gulbarga, now renamed Kalaburagi, in Karnataka this week with a daily supply of over 100 bags (1 bag = 100 kg), traders told Informist. India imported 13.45 mln tn of vegetable oil in 2020-21, Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha. The Securities and Exchange Board of India modified the cut-off time for generation of last risk parameter file for margin collection from clients in the commodities derivatives segment. The risk parameter file, which was used by clearing corporations for collection of margins from members, will also be used for generating margin obligations from clients throughout trading hours in the commodity derivatives segment, the market regulator said in a circular.

