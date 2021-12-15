MARKET NEWS

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

According to Geojit , The Central Organisation for Oil Industry and Trade has estimated India's mustard output in the 2021-22 (Jul-Jun) rabi season at 10-11 mln tn because of increase in acreage, it said in a release.

December 15, 2021 / 09:30 AM IST

Geojit's report on Agri Picks


The Central Organisation for Oil Industry and Trade has estimated India's mustard output in the 2021-22 (Jul-Jun) rabi season at 10-11 mln tn because of increase in acreage, it said in a release. The Centre has released 54.9 bln rupees to various states from 2014-15 (Apr-Mar) to 2021-22 under the Sub-Mission on Agricultural Mechanization scheme, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha. The soymeal exports in November increased 27.4% on year to 270,000 tn, the Soybean Processors Association of India said in a release. India's vegetable oil imports increased 6.4% on year to around 1.17 mln tn in November, The Solvent Extractors' Association of India said.


For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit
first published: Dec 15, 2021 09:30 am

