MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Access insightful & curated financial content with Moneycontrol PRO at just Re. 1/- per day. Use code PRO365.
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

According to Geojit , Farmers in the country have sown rabi crops across 51.32 mln ha so far, up 1.9% on year, according to data from the agriculture ministry.

December 13, 2021 / 09:21 AM IST

Geojit's report on Agri Picks


Farmers in the country have sown rabi crops across 51.32 mln ha so far, up 1.9% on year, according to data from the agriculture ministry. The area under rabi pulses was slightly up by 0.4% on year at 12.97 mln ha. However, area under moong and urad was marginally lower on year. Meanwhile, area under oilseeds was at 8.85 mln ha as against 7.21 mln ha in the year-ago period. Oilseed acreage is rising this season mainly due to record high prices amid shortage in the global markets. In its December report, the US Department of Agriculture has estimated global soybean production in 2021-22 at 381.8 mln tn, marginally lower than 384 mln tn pegged the previous month. The US Department of Agriculture has scaled down its estimate for 2021-22 (Aug-Jul) global cotton production to 121.6 mln bales (1 US bale = 218 kg), from 121.8 mln bales projected a month ago. Malaysia's crude palm oil output fell 5.3% on month to a little over 1.6 mln tn in November, according to data from the Malaysian Palm Oil Board. Tea production in India rose nearly 15.2% on month to 188.61 mln kg in October, according to data from the Tea Board of India. In Apr-Oct, output was at 1,045.05 mln kg.


For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Tags: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit
first published: Dec 13, 2021 09:21 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.