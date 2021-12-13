Geojit's report on Agri Picks

Farmers in the country have sown rabi crops across 51.32 mln ha so far, up 1.9% on year, according to data from the agriculture ministry. The area under rabi pulses was slightly up by 0.4% on year at 12.97 mln ha. However, area under moong and urad was marginally lower on year. Meanwhile, area under oilseeds was at 8.85 mln ha as against 7.21 mln ha in the year-ago period. Oilseed acreage is rising this season mainly due to record high prices amid shortage in the global markets. In its December report, the US Department of Agriculture has estimated global soybean production in 2021-22 at 381.8 mln tn, marginally lower than 384 mln tn pegged the previous month. The US Department of Agriculture has scaled down its estimate for 2021-22 (Aug-Jul) global cotton production to 121.6 mln bales (1 US bale = 218 kg), from 121.8 mln bales projected a month ago. Malaysia's crude palm oil output fell 5.3% on month to a little over 1.6 mln tn in November, according to data from the Malaysian Palm Oil Board. Tea production in India rose nearly 15.2% on month to 188.61 mln kg in October, according to data from the Tea Board of India. In Apr-Oct, output was at 1,045.05 mln kg.

