MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Register Now! Special webinar on Benefits of investing in US market at 4 pm on 10th December, 2021
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

According to Geojit , The Samyukth Kisan Morcha, the umbrella organisation of farmers' unions, today decided to suspend their year-long protests at Delhi's borders as the Centre agreed to most of their demands, including those regarding minimum support price and withdrawal of police cases.

December 10, 2021 / 09:23 AM IST

Geojit's report on Agri Picks


The Samyukth Kisan Morcha, the umbrella organisation of farmers' unions, today decided to suspend their year-long protests at Delhi's borders as the Centre agreed to most of their demands, including those regarding minimum support price and withdrawal of police cases. Protesting farmers will start vacating Delhi borders on Saturday. The Centre has procured 32.60 mln tn of paddy as of Wednesday in the 2021-22 (OctSep) kharif marketing season, according to an official release. The northeast region can emerge as an important hub for rubber production, Piyush Goyal, minister for commerce and industry, textiles, consumer affairs and food & public distribution said. The Multi Commodity Exchange Clearing Corp has levied the alternate risk management framework on contracts of crude oil, natural gas and MCX ENRGDEX for January in case of a scenario in which prices are near zero or slip into the negative territory, the clearing arm said in a circular. In a move to boost procurement and helps farmers, the government today revised the guidelines for procurement, allocation, distribution and disposal of coarse grains such as jowar and ragi. The water level in 133 key reservoirs across the country was at 133.757 bcm as of today, 78% of the total storage capacity, according to data from the Central Water Commission. The water level in these reservoirs is 2% lower than a year ago, but up 17% from the 10-year average.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Tags: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit
first published: Dec 10, 2021 09:23 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.