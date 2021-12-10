Geojit's report on Agri Picks

The Samyukth Kisan Morcha, the umbrella organisation of farmers' unions, today decided to suspend their year-long protests at Delhi's borders as the Centre agreed to most of their demands, including those regarding minimum support price and withdrawal of police cases. Protesting farmers will start vacating Delhi borders on Saturday. The Centre has procured 32.60 mln tn of paddy as of Wednesday in the 2021-22 (OctSep) kharif marketing season, according to an official release. The northeast region can emerge as an important hub for rubber production, Piyush Goyal, minister for commerce and industry, textiles, consumer affairs and food & public distribution said. The Multi Commodity Exchange Clearing Corp has levied the alternate risk management framework on contracts of crude oil, natural gas and MCX ENRGDEX for January in case of a scenario in which prices are near zero or slip into the negative territory, the clearing arm said in a circular. In a move to boost procurement and helps farmers, the government today revised the guidelines for procurement, allocation, distribution and disposal of coarse grains such as jowar and ragi. The water level in 133 key reservoirs across the country was at 133.757 bcm as of today, 78% of the total storage capacity, according to data from the Central Water Commission. The water level in these reservoirs is 2% lower than a year ago, but up 17% from the 10-year average.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More