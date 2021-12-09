MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Access insightful & curated financial content with Moneycontrol PRO at just Re. 1/- per day. Use code PRO365.
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

According to Geojit , India's cotton exports in the ongoing 2021-22 (Oct-Sep) marketing year have slowed due to higher prices in the domestic market, making overseas sales economically unviable, trade officials said.

December 09, 2021 / 08:49 AM IST

Geojit's report on Agri Picks


India's cotton exports in the ongoing 2021-22 (Oct-Sep) marketing year have slowed due to higher prices in the domestic market, making overseas sales economically unviable, trade officials said. The government aims to distribute 37.5 mln tn of fortified rice through the targeted public distribution scheme and other welfare schemes till Mar 2024, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, minister of state for rural development and consumer affairs, food and public distribution, said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha. Global prices of coffee stayed at a near 10-year high in November, rising 7.5% from the previous month to 195.17 cents per pound because of robust consumption, the International Coffee Organization said in a report. Domestic consumption of sugar in 2021-22 (Oct-Sep) is seen rising to 27 mln tn, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, minister of state for rural development and consumer affairs, food and public distribution, said in a written reply in Lok Sabha. The Energy Information Administration has trimmed its forecast for crude oil prices in 2021 and 2022 due to renewed concerns about the impact of the new strain of COVID19 on global economic growth. Sugar mills across the country have signed deals to export about 3.3 mln tn of the sweetener in 2021-22 (Oct-Sep) so far without any subsidy, the All India Sugar Trade Association said in a release.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Tags: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit
first published: Dec 9, 2021 08:49 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.