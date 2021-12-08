Geojit's report on Agri Picks

The Securities and Exchange Board of India today floated a consultation paper on commodity derivatives, which proposed introduction of the "one commodity one exchange" concept for agricultural commodities that have low liquidity. As per the main proposal, an existing universal exchange can get exclusive trading rights for three to five years on any agri-commodity whose average deliverable supply in the last five years is less than 1 mln tn and whose value is less than 50 bln rupees, and on which no exchange currently offers any derivatives trading. The central government is implementing various schemes to improve cold storage and warehouse facilities by providing financial assistance under the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture, Narendra Singh Tomar, minister of agriculture and farmers welfare, said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha. As per a provisional report, around 45.9 mln small and marginal farmers were enrolled under the Centre's flagship Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and Restructured Weather Based Crop Insurance Scheme during the kharif 2021 season as of Friday, Farm Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said in a written reply in Lok Sabha.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Read More