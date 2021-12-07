MARKET NEWS

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

According to Geojit ,

December 07, 2021 / 08:52 AM IST

Geojit's report on Agri Picks


The fertiliser subsidy bill of the Centre is likely to increase by 62% in 2021-22 (Apr-Mar) because of a rise in prices of natural gas and other raw materials, despite a decline in fertiliser sales volume by 10% on year, CRISIL Ratings said in a report. Traders in Madhya Pradesh have requested the state government to exempt them from paying mandi tax on pulses procured from neighbouring states, All India Dal Mill Association said in a release. Farmers in the country have sown rabi crops across 43.85 mln ha so far, up 6.1% from a year ago, according to data from the agriculture ministry. Groundnut acreage stood at 270,400 ha in the country, up 25.6% on year, in the ongoing 2021-22 (Jul-Jun) rabi season as of Friday, the farm ministry's data showed. Farmers have sown mustard across nearly 7.7 mln ha in the country, up 30.3% on year, in the ongoing 2021-22 (Jul-Jun) rabi season as of Friday, according to the farm ministry's data. India's urad acreage as of Wednesday stood at 322,100 ha in the 2021-22 (Jul-Jun) rabi season, down 8% on year, according to data from the farm ministry. The area under rabi field pea across the country in the 2021-22 (Jul-Jun) rabi season so far is at 792,100 ha, around 1.6% lower on year, according to data by the farm ministry. The normal acreage for the season is 803,100 ha.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit
first published: Dec 7, 2021 08:52 am

