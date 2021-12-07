Geojit's report on Agri Picks

The fertiliser subsidy bill of the Centre is likely to increase by 62% in 2021-22 (Apr-Mar) because of a rise in prices of natural gas and other raw materials, despite a decline in fertiliser sales volume by 10% on year, CRISIL Ratings said in a report. Traders in Madhya Pradesh have requested the state government to exempt them from paying mandi tax on pulses procured from neighbouring states, All India Dal Mill Association said in a release. Farmers in the country have sown rabi crops across 43.85 mln ha so far, up 6.1% from a year ago, according to data from the agriculture ministry. Groundnut acreage stood at 270,400 ha in the country, up 25.6% on year, in the ongoing 2021-22 (Jul-Jun) rabi season as of Friday, the farm ministry's data showed. Farmers have sown mustard across nearly 7.7 mln ha in the country, up 30.3% on year, in the ongoing 2021-22 (Jul-Jun) rabi season as of Friday, according to the farm ministry's data. India's urad acreage as of Wednesday stood at 322,100 ha in the 2021-22 (Jul-Jun) rabi season, down 8% on year, according to data from the farm ministry. The area under rabi field pea across the country in the 2021-22 (Jul-Jun) rabi season so far is at 792,100 ha, around 1.6% lower on year, according to data by the farm ministry. The normal acreage for the season is 803,100 ha.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More