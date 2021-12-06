MARKET NEWS

English
Agri Picks Report: Geojit

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

According to Geojit , India's non-basmati rice exports during Apr-Oct rose 56% on year to 9.6 mln tn, data from the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority showed.

December 06, 2021 / 09:23 AM IST

Geojit's report on Agri Picks


India's non-basmati rice exports during Apr-Oct rose 56% on year to 9.6 mln tn, data from the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority showed. Farmers in the country have sown rabi crops across 43.85 mln ha so far, up 6.1% from a year ago, according to data from the agriculture ministry. The National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange extended the additional surveillance margin of 5% on contracts of guar gum till Dec 24, it said in a circular. An additional margin of 5% will be imposed on all current and yet-to-be launched contracts of guar gum, according to the circular.


For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

#Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit
first published: Dec 6, 2021 09:23 am

