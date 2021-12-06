Geojit's report on Agri Picks

India's non-basmati rice exports during Apr-Oct rose 56% on year to 9.6 mln tn, data from the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority showed. Farmers in the country have sown rabi crops across 43.85 mln ha so far, up 6.1% from a year ago, according to data from the agriculture ministry. The National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange extended the additional surveillance margin of 5% on contracts of guar gum till Dec 24, it said in a circular. An additional margin of 5% will be imposed on all current and yet-to-be launched contracts of guar gum, according to the circular.

