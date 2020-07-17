Geojit's report on Agri Picks

India's edible oil exports rose nearly 54% on year to 80,765 tn during 2019-20 (Apr-Mar), according to SEA. • The government, despite offloading around 12 mln tn food grains during AprJun, has failed to bring down inventories in the central pool to comfortable levels, largely due to record procurement of wheat and rice at minimum support price, senior government officials said. • The Centre aims to increase India's milk production to 330 mln tn by 2024 from the current 188 mln tn, the government said in a release. • Cotton spinners in India are seen taking a 25-30% hit to revenue in the current financial year ending March as the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic disrupted operations, and weakened domestic and overseas demand, ratings agency ICRA said in a report. • India received 9.6 mm rainfall yesterday, 5% below the normal average of 10.1 mm for the day, the India Meteorological Department said. Since Jun 1, the country has received 338.3 mm rainfall, 10% above the normal of 308.4 mm for the period, it said. • The government has received 15 new Ulvamast sprayers from the UK to effectively clear locusts that are posing a threat to the standing kharif crops, according to an official release. • The Uttar Pradesh cane department has sprayed 1,098 ltr of insecticides over 1,256 ha of sugarcane area to control the spread of locusts, said Sanjay R. Bhoosreddy, additional chief secretary of Sugar Industries & Cane Development. • National Commodity Clearing Ltd, the clearing arm of the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, has so far marked 8,085 tn soybean and 3,300 tn of cottonseed oilcake for staggered delivery against the July contract that will expire on Monday, according to data on its website.

