Geojit's report on Agri Picks

The Centre has procured 29.1 mln tn paddy as of Tuesday in the 2021-22 (Oct-Sep) kharif marketing season, according to an official release. The average price of 25% broken non-basmati rice exported from India fell to $334 per tn in November, as against $351 per tn in October, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization said in its monthly report. The price was nearly 2.6% lower on year. The International Cotton Advisory Committee has lowered its forecast for global prices for 2021-22 (Aug-Jul) due to a rise in global production and ending stocks estimate, the agency said in a report. Coffee production in Brazil is likely to stay subdued till 2023-24 (Oct-Sep) season, owing to weather issues, according to a Rabobank research report. Sugar deficit in the global markets is seen rising to 2.3 mln tn in 2021-22 (Oct-Sep) from 1.2 mln tn last season, Rabobank said in its November report. Mills across the country produced 4.72 mln tn of sugar during Oct-Nov, up 9.7% on year, Indian Sugar Mills Association said in a release today. This is because of the early start of cane crushing in western part of the country this season. Just a month ago, the world was clamouring for more crude oil supply from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to tame surging prices. Fastforward to December, and OPEC is all set to move in an altogether different direction.

