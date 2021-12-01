Geojit's report on Agri Picks

The Soybean Processors Association of India has opposed the poultry sector's demand to extend the import of genetically-modified soymeal beyond Oct 31, it said in a release. The government is likely to cap the total sugar available for sale in December at 2.15 mln tn, slightly lower than 2.25 mln tn set for November, two senior government officials told Informist. The government has provided financial aid of 2,000 rupees each to more than 116 mln beneficiaries so far under the Centre's flagship Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar said in Lok Sabha. Sri Lanka's tea exports rose 5.3% in October to 24.34 mln kg, according to data released by the Tea Exporters Association Sri Lanka. Exports of spices from India during Apr-Sep declined 8% on year to 780,273 tn, according to data from the Spices Board India. In terms of value, exports rose 3% to 154.6 bln rupees.

