Geojit's report on Agri Picks

Parliament repealed the three controversial farm laws without a debate amid commotion. Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada has revised upward its average price forecast of dry peas and lentils for 2021-22 (Aug-Jul) due to a lower production estimate and sharp fall in ending stocks. The area under rabi wheat across the country was at 13.8 mln ha as of Thursday, up 3.4% on year, data released by the farm ministry showed. Farmers in the country have sown mustard across 7.2 mln ha, up 28.4% on year, in the ongoing 2021-22 (Jul-Jun) rabi season as of Friday, according to the farm ministry data. The area under rabi field pea across the country in the 2021-22 (Jul-Jun) rabi season so far is at 718,200 ha, around 0.7% lower on year, according to data by the farm ministry. The normal acreage for the season is 803,100 ha.

