Geojit's report on Agri Picks

The government is considering many options on cryptocurrencies, including defining some crypto assets as a commodity, a senior government official said. The water level in 133 key reservoirs across the country was at 136.744 bcm as of today, 79% of the total storage capacity, according to data from the Central Water Commission. The government has released an additional 100 bln rupees towards the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, the rural development ministry said.

