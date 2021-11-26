MARKET NEWS

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

According to Geojit , The government is considering many options on cryptocurrencies, including defining some crypto assets as a commodity, a senior government official said.

Broker Research
November 26, 2021 / 08:45 AM IST

Geojit's report on Agri Picks


The government is considering many options on cryptocurrencies, including defining some crypto assets as a commodity, a senior government official said. The water level in 133 key reservoirs across the country was at 136.744 bcm as of today, 79% of the total storage capacity, according to data from the Central Water Commission. The government has released an additional 100 bln rupees towards the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, the rural development ministry said.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit
first published: Nov 26, 2021 08:45 am

