Geojit's report on Agri Picks

The Food Corp of India has procured a record 43.34 mln tn of wheat so far in the rabi marketing season (2021-22), which is 11% higher than last year, the Centre said in an official release. The Union Cabinet approved a Bill to repeal the three controversial farm laws announced last year, which had led to protests by farmers at Delhi's borders.

