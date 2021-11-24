MARKET NEWS

UPCOMING EVENT:Know how Passive Investing has the potential to create long-term wealth for new investors by joining an engaging webinar on November 25, 4:00 p.m
Agri Picks Report: Geojit

According to Geojit , Acreage under oil palm in north-eastern states is likely to increase by 50-60% by 2025 depending on the availability of seedlings, a farm ministry source said.

November 24, 2021 / 08:46 AM IST

Geojit's report on Agri Picks


Acreage under oil palm in north-eastern states is likely to increase by 50-60% by 2025 depending on the availability of seedlings, a farm ministry source said. Responding to call by the US for collective action by major buyers of crude oil against high prices, India plans to start releasing oil from strategic reserves to refiners in the next five to seven days, a senior government official said. The Cotton Association of India has maintained its output estimate for the 2021-22 (Oct -Sep) marketing season at 36.0 mln bales (1 bale = 170 kg), it said in a release. Natural rubber prices are likely to remain elevated in the near term in the global market because supply remains tight even though demand has improved, the Association of Natural Rubber Producing Countries said.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit
first published: Nov 24, 2021 08:46 am

