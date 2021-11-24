Geojit's report on Agri Picks

Acreage under oil palm in north-eastern states is likely to increase by 50-60% by 2025 depending on the availability of seedlings, a farm ministry source said. Responding to call by the US for collective action by major buyers of crude oil against high prices, India plans to start releasing oil from strategic reserves to refiners in the next five to seven days, a senior government official said. The Cotton Association of India has maintained its output estimate for the 2021-22 (Oct -Sep) marketing season at 36.0 mln bales (1 bale = 170 kg), it said in a release. Natural rubber prices are likely to remain elevated in the near term in the global market because supply remains tight even though demand has improved, the Association of Natural Rubber Producing Countries said.

