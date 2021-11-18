Geojit's report on Agri Picks

Production of sugar by mills in Brazil's centre-south region fell 14.3% on year to 31.2 mln tn in 2021-22 (Apr-Mar), the country's sugarcane industry association, known by its Portuguese acronym UNICA, said in a report. The output was 36.4 mln tn a year ago. India produced 2.09 mln tn of sugar during Oct 1-Nov 15, 24.3% higher from a year ago, Indian Sugar Mills Association said in a release.

