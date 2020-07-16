Geojit's report on Agri Picks

Cardamom crop from the 2020-21 (Jul-Jun) season has started arriving at the auction centres in Idukki district, a major grower of the spice in Kerala, said traders. • Loss of tea production in the north India division, covering Assam and West Bengal, during the nationwide lockdown and the current floods in both the states is expected to increase the cost of production, rating agency ICRA said in a release. • A group of ministers headed by Home Minister Amit Shah approved a 2-rupee-akg hike in minimum selling price of sugar effective from the new season that starts from Oct 1, two senior food ministry officials said. • India's oilmeal exports rose marginally on year to 229,230 tn in June due to recovery in demand from major buyers, according to the data released today by The Solvent Extractors' Association of India. • The Multi Commodity Exchange of India has sought approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India to re-launch potato futures contracts, exchange officials said. • National Commodity Clearing Ltd, the clearing arm of the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, has so far marked 2,345 tn of castor seed and 2,340 tn of mustard seed for staggered delivery against the July contract that will expire on Monday, according to data on its website. • Madhya Pradesh has procured 822,916 tn of chana, masur and mustard harvested in 2019-20 (Jul-Jun) at minimum support price so far, a senior state government official said. • World sugar consumption is likely to decline by 5 mln tn during Mar-Feb (2020- 21) due to lockdown measures in place to contain the spread of COVID-19, said Dr Plinio Nastari, president of the world's largest sugar and ethanol consultancy DATAGRO Markets.

