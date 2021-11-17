MARKET NEWS

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

According to Geojit , The Tea Board of India's order to stop blending of imported tea with domestic varieties is probably symptomatic of the problems faced by the country's tea industry - falling exports and rising imports.

November 17, 2021 / 08:52 AM IST

Geojit's report on Agri Picks


The Tea Board of India's order to stop blending of imported tea with domestic varieties is probably symptomatic of the problems faced by the country's tea industry - falling exports and rising imports. India's cotton exports have slowed down in the current marketing year that began on Oct 1 as higher domestic consumption led to a tight supply situation and a rise in local prices, said market experts. India's vegetable oil imports in October fell 16.3% on year to 1.0 mln tn, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India said. The government has increased the base import prices of all edible oils by $15-$36 per tn, the Central Board of Excise and Customs said in a notification. Fitch Ratings has affirmed its "BBB-" rating on India and maintained the negative outlook, citing lingering uncertainty around the medium-term debt trajectory, particularly given the country's limited fiscal headroom relative to rating peers.


For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit
first published: Nov 17, 2021 08:52 am

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

