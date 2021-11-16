Geojit's report on Agri Picks

India's soymeal exports fell sharply in October to 30,000 tn from 135,000 tn in the same month last year, according to data from The Soybean Processors Association of India. India's non-basmati rice exports during Apr-Sep rose over 60% on year to 8.2 mln tn, data from the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority showed. Farmers in the country had sown rabi chana across 3.89 mln ha as of Wednesday, 5.9% lower on year, data from the farm ministry showed. Farmers have sown mustard across 5.6 mln ha in the country, up 24% on year, in the ongoing 2021-22 (Jul-Jun) rabi season as of Friday, the farm ministry's data showed. Acreage under field pea across the country was at 588,300 ha as of Friday, nearly 25% higher on year, in the 2021-22 (Jul-Jun) rabi season, farm ministry data showed. The normal acreage for the season is 803,100 ha. India's urad acreage stood at 112,700 ha in the 2021-22 (Jul-Jun) rabi season so far, as of Friday, down 28.6% on year, according to data from the farm ministry.

