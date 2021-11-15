Geojit's report on Agri Picks

Sowing of rabi paddy was marginally lower at 606,000 ha from 688,000 ha during the same period last year, data showed. The acreage under wheat was marginally lower at 4.1 mln ha as against 4.6 mln ha. The area under rabi pulses was down nearly 7% from a year ago at 5.5 mln ha, the data showed. The acreage of chana, masur, and urad was down on year. The area under rabi coarse cereals was largely unchanged on year at 1.6 mln ha. Meanwhile, the area under oilseeds was higher on year at 5.9 mln ha against 4.7 mln ha. The rise in area is mainly because of an increase in mustard acreage. Sugar mills across the country have signed deals to export 1.8 mln tn of the sweetener in 2021-22 (Oct-Sep) so far without any subsidy, the All India Sugar Trade Association said in a release.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More