Geojit's report on Agri Picks

Malaysia's palm oil exports from Nov 1 to Nov 10 were estimated at 185,434 tn, down 26.6% on month, data from cargo surveyor Amspec Agri. The Tea Board of India today ordered all bulk tea b to stop blending imported tea with Indian varieties. The order came in the wake of imported tea blended with Indian teas being increasingly sold to Indian customers. The average price of coffee rose 6.8% on month to 181.57 cents per pound in October, in spite of an improvement in weather conditions in Brazil, the International Coffee Organization said in a report. The prices hit a near 10-year high in October, indicating a sharp recovery from lower price levels in the preceding three coffee years, the report said.

