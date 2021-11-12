MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. Access event featuring 12 Days 12 Strategies 12 Experts @ Rs. 600/- Early bird offer. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

According to Geojit , Malaysia's palm oil exports from Nov 1 to Nov 10 were estimated at 185,434 tn, down 26.6% on month, data from cargo surveyor Amspec Agri.

Broker Research
November 12, 2021 / 09:08 AM IST

Geojit's report on Agri Picks


Malaysia's palm oil exports from Nov 1 to Nov 10 were estimated at 185,434 tn, down 26.6% on month, data from cargo surveyor Amspec Agri. The Tea Board of India today ordered all bulk tea b to stop blending imported tea with Indian varieties. The order came in the wake of imported tea blended with Indian teas being increasingly sold to Indian customers. The average price of coffee rose 6.8% on month to 181.57 cents per pound in October, in spite of an improvement in weather conditions in Brazil, the International Coffee Organization said in a report. The prices hit a near 10-year high in October, indicating a sharp recovery from lower price levels in the preceding three coffee years, the report said.


For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit
first published: Nov 12, 2021 09:08 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.