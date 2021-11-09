MARKET NEWS

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

According to Geojit , Edible oil prices have been declining across the country since October after government interventions such as reducing the effective import duty and imposing stockholding limits, a government notification said.

November 09, 2021 / 09:21 AM IST

Geojit's report on Agri Picks


Edible oil prices have been declining across the country since October after government interventions such as reducing the effective import duty and imposing stockholding limits, a government notification said. The average price of 25% broken non-basmati rice exported from India fell to $351.0 per tn in October, as against $357.5 per tn in September, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization said in a report. The price was nearly 1.1% lower on year . Farmers have sown rabi crops in the country across 9.16 mln ha as of Friday, up 6.3% from a year ago, according to agriculture ministry's data. Farmers in the country have sown rabi chana across 2.09 mln ha, 2.3% higher on year, as of Friday, data from the farm ministry showed. India's mustard acreage in the 2021-22 (Jul-Jun) rabi season was up 36.4% on year at 4.5 mln ha as of Friday, the farm ministry's data showed. The National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange today extended the additional surveillance margin of 5% on contracts of guar gum till Nov 30, it said in a circular.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit
first published: Nov 9, 2021 09:21 am

