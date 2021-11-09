Geojit's report on Agri Picks

Edible oil prices have been declining across the country since October after government interventions such as reducing the effective import duty and imposing stockholding limits, a government notification said. The average price of 25% broken non-basmati rice exported from India fell to $351.0 per tn in October, as against $357.5 per tn in September, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization said in a report. The price was nearly 1.1% lower on year . Farmers have sown rabi crops in the country across 9.16 mln ha as of Friday, up 6.3% from a year ago, according to agriculture ministry's data. Farmers in the country have sown rabi chana across 2.09 mln ha, 2.3% higher on year, as of Friday, data from the farm ministry showed. India's mustard acreage in the 2021-22 (Jul-Jun) rabi season was up 36.4% on year at 4.5 mln ha as of Friday, the farm ministry's data showed. The National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange today extended the additional surveillance margin of 5% on contracts of guar gum till Nov 30, it said in a circular.

