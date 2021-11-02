Geojit's report on Agri Picks

The Solvent Extractors's Association of India has urged its members to voluntarily reduce wholesale prices of edible oils by at least 3-5 rupees per kg during the festival season. The Cotton Association of India has estimated the output of the fibre in India for the 2021-22 (Oct-Sep) marketing season at 36.0 mln bales (1 bale = 170 kg), up 2% from its projection for the previous year, the association said in a release. Soymeal exports in September declined 83.3% on year to 15,000 tn, the Soybean Processors Association of India said in a release. Farmers in the country sowed rabi chana across 767,700 ha, down 17% on year, as of Wednesday, data from the farm ministry showed. Farmers in the country have sown rabi mustard across 2.5 mln ha, 25.9% higher on year, as of Thursday, data from the farm ministry showed.

