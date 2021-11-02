MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Investmentor
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

According to Geojit , The Solvent Extractors's Association of India has urged its members to voluntarily reduce wholesale prices of edible oils by at least 3-5 rupees per kg during the festival season.

November 02, 2021 / 09:15 AM IST

Geojit's report on Agri Picks


The Solvent Extractors's Association of India has urged its members to voluntarily reduce wholesale prices of edible oils by at least 3-5 rupees per kg during the festival season. The Cotton Association of India has estimated the output of the fibre in India for the 2021-22 (Oct-Sep) marketing season at 36.0 mln bales (1 bale = 170 kg), up 2% from its projection for the previous year, the association said in a release. Soymeal exports in September declined 83.3% on year to 15,000 tn, the Soybean Processors Association of India said in a release. Farmers in the country sowed rabi chana across 767,700 ha, down 17% on year, as of Wednesday, data from the farm ministry showed. Farmers in the country have sown rabi mustard across 2.5 mln ha, 25.9% higher on year, as of Thursday, data from the farm ministry showed.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Tags: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit
first published: Nov 2, 2021 09:15 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.