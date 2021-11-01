Geojit's report on Agri Picks

Farmers have sown rabi crops in the country across 4.33 mln ha as of Friday, up 1.8% from a year ago, according to agriculture ministry data. The area under rabi pulses was down nearly 23% from a year ago at 970,000 ha, the data showed. The acreage of chana, masur, and urad was down on year. Meanwhile, the area under oilseeds was higher on year at 2.5 mln ha against 2.0 mln ha. The rise in area was mainly because of an increase in mustard acreage. India mustard acreage 2.5 mln ha so far vs 2.0 mln ha a year ago. The government has increased the base import prices of all edible oils by $18-$38 per tn, the Central Board of Excise and Customs said in a notification. Average prices of masur in Canada in 2021-22 (Aug-Jul) is seen at $1,050 per tn, sharply higher than $645 per tn in 2020-21, due to a decline in production, Agriculture and Agri Food Canada said in its October report. Key wholesale markets for onion trade in Nashik in Maharashtra will remain shut till Nov 8 on account of Diwali, Lasalgaon Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee Chairperson Suvarna Jagtap said. The government has set the limit for sale of sugar by mills at 2.25 mln tn in November, lower than the 2.4 mln tn set in October, according to a notification.

