Last Updated : Jul 15, 2020 12:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

According to Geojit, A group of ministers is likely to meet on Wednesday to discuss a 2-rupee-a-kg hike in minimum selling price of sugar, a senior government official said.


Geojit's report on Agri Picks


A group of ministers is likely to meet on Wednesday to discuss a 2-rupee-a-kg hike in minimum selling price of sugar, a senior government official said. • India received 6.4 mm rainfall yesterday, 29% below the normal average of 9.1 mm, the India Meteorological Department said. Since Jun 1, the country has received 320.1 mm rainfall, 11% above the normal of 288.9 mm for the period, the bureau said. • The recent locust attacks did not cause any significant crop loss in most states except Rajasthan where some minor losses were reported, the central government said in a release yesterday. • The government has procured 810,372 tn oilseeds harvested in 2019-20 (JulJun) from farmers under the price support scheme as of Saturday, a government official said. • At 17,975 bales (1 bale = 170 kg), Glencore Agriculture India Pvt Ltd took the highest delivery of cotton on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India under the June contract which expired last month, according to data from the exchange. • National Commodity Clearing Ltd, the clearing arm of the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, has so far marked 700 tn of cottonseed oilcake for staggered delivery against the July contract that will expire on Monday, according to data on its website. • The Cotton Corp of India has sold around 50,000 bales (1 bale = 170 kg) of the fibre from its procured stocks, said Pradeep Agarwal, chairman and managing director of the state-owned agency.


For all commodities report, click here



Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 15, 2020 12:26 pm

tags #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit

