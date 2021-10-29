Geojit's report on Agri Picks

Indian Sugar Mills Association slashed its estimate for India's sugar output in the season started October to 30.5 mln tn from 31.0 mln tn earlier. The government is likely to cap the total sugar available for sale in November at 2.25 mln tn, lower than the level in October, two senior government officials told Informist. The government has been fixing the maximum quantity of sugar available for sale on a monthly basis to support prices and help mills clear cane arrears. The water level in 130 key reservoirs across the country was at 141.724 bcm as of today, 82% of the total storage capacity, according to data from the Central Water Commission.





For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More