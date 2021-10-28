Representative image

Geojit's report on Agri Picks

Production of sugar by mills in Brazil's centre-south region fell 56.3% on year to 1.15 mln tn during Oct 1-15, the country's sugarcane industry association--known by its Portuguese acronym UNICA--said in a report. The output was 2.62 mln tn a year ago. The government has signed a $100-mln loan agreement with the Asian Development Bank to promote agribusiness network to boost farm incomes and reduce food losses in Maharashtra, the finance ministry said in a release.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More