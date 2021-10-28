MARKET NEWS

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

According to Geojit , Production of sugar by mills in Brazil's centre-south region fell 56.3% on year to 1.15 mln tn during Oct 1-15, the country's sugarcane industry association--known by its Portuguese acronym UNICA--said in a report.

October 28, 2021 / 09:46 AM IST
Representative image

Geojit's report on Agri Picks


Production of sugar by mills in Brazil's centre-south region fell 56.3% on year to 1.15 mln tn during Oct 1-15, the country's sugarcane industry association--known by its Portuguese acronym UNICA--said in a report. The output was 2.62 mln tn a year ago. The government has signed a $100-mln loan agreement with the Asian Development Bank to promote agribusiness network to boost farm incomes and reduce food losses in Maharashtra, the finance ministry said in a release.


first published: Oct 28, 2021 09:46 am

