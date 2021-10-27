Geojit's report on Agri Picks

The government's intervention in the sugar sector will reduce year by year as the industry is now standing on its own feet, Joint Secretary (Sugar) Subodh Kumar Singh said. In 2012, prices of crude oil were on the boil, making a small section of Indians from an altogether different commodity segment ecstatic. These were traders and farmers of guar seed, whose derivative, guar gum, was a key ingredient in extracting shale oil that becomes profitable only when prices of crude top certain threshold. Prices of guar had risen nearly 10-fold then before the Forward Markets Commission, the then commodity markets regulator, suspended its trade. Global demand for oil has surpassed 99 mln bpd and will soon hit the pre-COVID level of 100 mln bpd as mobility in Asia-Pacific countries has surged post the Delta wave of COVID-19, and due to a switch from gas to oil, Goldman Sachs said in a report. Global sugar prices are seen bullish till at least 2023 as stocks are tight, Robin Shaw, sugar analyst at Marex Spectron, said. "A strong likelihood that the world market will stay at around current prices, and perhaps go much higher if some weather or other accident occurs," Shaw said. He was speaking at a webinar on "Global Sugar: Brazil Loss -Will India Fill the Gap?".

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More