Geojit's report on Agri Picks

The sowing of rabi crops has started across the country, with farmers planting over 2.1 mln ha as of Friday, nearly 5% higher than a year ago, according to agriculture ministry data. The area under rabi pulses was down 35% from a year ago at 304,000 ha, the data showed. The acreage of chana, masur, and urad was down on year. Meanwhile, the area under oilseeds was higher on year at 1.5 mln ha against 1.1 mln ha. The rise in area is mainly because of an increase in mustard acreage. The water level in 130 key reservoirs was at 141.927 bcm as on today, 83% of the total storage capacity, according to data from the Central Water Commission. The National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange today extended the additional surveillance margin of 5% on contracts of guar gum and guar seed till Nov 15, it said in a circular.

