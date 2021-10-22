Geojit's report on Agri Picks

The National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange extended the additional surveillance margin of 5% on contracts of guar gum till Nov 12, it said in a circular. The additional margin of 5% will be imposed on all running and yet-to-be launched contracts of guar gum, according to the circular.

