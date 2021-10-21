Representative image

The withdrawal of the southwest monsoon current from the country is likely to com-plete on Tuesday with the setting in of the northeasterly winds over Bay of Bengal and extreme south peninsula India, India Meteorological Department said in its latest up-date. The National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange Ltd has changed the delivery centre for coriander to Gondal in Gujarat from Kota in Rajasthan, the bourse said in a circu-lar. The Delhi government will provide a compensation of 50,000 rupees per ha to farmers in the state who have suffered crop losses due to unseasonal rains, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said. The National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange today extended the addi-tional surveillance margin of 5% on contracts of guar gum till Nov 11, it said in a circu-lar.

Lackluster moves were witnessed in spices complex on NCDEX on Wednesday. Turmeric November futures managed to post gains, while jeera and coriander November futures inched down. However, these spices were seen trading in thin ranges, probably await-ing for fresh directions. Production of spices in India is likely to have risen 3.5% on year to 10.5 million ton in 2020-21 (Jul-Jun), according to data from Spices Board India. Jeera production is seen at 856,505 ton in FY 2020-21, down 6.1% on year according to the Spices Board. India exported 299,000 tn of jeera in 2020-21, up 40% on year according to the Spices Board. According to a survey conducted by the Federation of Indian Spice Stakeholders, jeera production in India is likely to be 478520 tons in 2020-21 (Oct-Sep), down by 11 per cent yoy.

