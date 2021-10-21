MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live. 3 days 12 sessions at Rs.1199/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Prices Increasing Soon. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

Lackluster moves were witnessed in spices complex on NCDEX on Wednesday. Turmeric November futures managed to post gains, while jeera and coriander November futures inched down.

Broker Research
October 21, 2021 / 09:19 AM IST
Representative image

Representative image


The withdrawal of the southwest monsoon current from the country is likely to com-plete on Tuesday with the setting in of the northeasterly winds over Bay of Bengal and extreme south peninsula India, India Meteorological Department said in its latest up-date. The National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange Ltd has changed the delivery centre for coriander to Gondal in Gujarat from Kota in Rajasthan, the bourse said in a circu-lar. The Delhi government will provide a compensation of 50,000 rupees per ha to farmers in the state who have suffered crop losses due to unseasonal rains, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said. The National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange today extended the addi-tional surveillance margin of 5% on contracts of guar gum till Nov 11, it said in a circu-lar.


Lackluster moves were witnessed in spices complex on NCDEX on Wednesday. Turmeric November futures managed to post gains, while jeera and coriander November futures inched down. However, these spices were seen trading in thin ranges, probably await-ing for fresh directions. Production of spices in India is likely to have risen 3.5% on year to 10.5 million ton in 2020-21 (Jul-Jun), according to data from Spices Board India. Jeera production is seen at 856,505 ton in FY 2020-21, down 6.1% on year according to the Spices Board. India exported 299,000 tn of jeera in 2020-21, up 40% on year according to the Spices Board. According to a survey conducted by the Federation of Indian Spice Stakeholders, jeera production in India is likely to be 478520 tons in 2020-21 (Oct-Sep), down by 11 per cent yoy.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit
first published: Oct 21, 2021 09:19 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.