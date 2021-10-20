Geojit's report on Agri Picks

The Solvent Extractors' Association has pegged the groundnut output in Gujarat at an all-time high of 3.9 mln tn, up nearly 8.7% on year, in the 2021-22 (Jul-Jun) kharif season, it said in a release. The increase in output is mainly attributed to the normalto-excessive rainfall during August and September and no report of crop damage. Torrential rains in Kerala since Saturday have devastated crops spread over 18,764.72 ha, leding to a loss of 2.81 bln rupees to farmers. The Cotton Association of India has estimated exports for the marketing year ended September at 7.8 mln bales (1 bale = 170 kg) compared with 5.0 mln bales a year ago.

