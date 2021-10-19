Geojit's report on Agri Picks

The Centre had procured 5.6 mln tn of paddy as of Sunday in the 2021-22 (Oct-Sep) kharif marketing season, according to an official release. The production of sugar by mills in Brazil's centre-south region fell by 21.5% on year to 2.25 mln tn during Sep 16-30, the country's sugarcane industry association--known by its Portuguese acronym UNICA--said in a report. The output was 2.87 mln tn a year ago. The US Department of Agriculture's Foreign Agricultural Service has marginally scaled down its estimate for cotton output in India in 2021-22 (Aug-Jul) to 28.0 mln bales (1 US bale = 218 kg) from 28.3 mln bales projected a month ago. India's oilmeal exports fell nearly 36% on year to 183,625 tn in September, according to data released by The Solvent Extractors' Association of India today. In Apr-Sep, overall exports of oilmeal were at 1.28 mln tn, down about 2% on year. The government has allocated a quantity of 8,424 tn of raw and refined sugar for export to the US under the tariff rate quota for 2021-22 (Oct-Sep), the Directorate General of Foreign Trade said in a notification. The government has increased the base import prices of all edible oils by $60-$73 per tn, the Central Board of Excise and Customs said in a notification. Heavy rainfall over the last two days in Uttar Pradesh, the country's largest sugarcane producer for the past four years, may have hit 10-12% of the state's crop for the year ending in September, says an industry source.

