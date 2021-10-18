Geojit's report on Agri Picks

The road transport and highways ministry cleared the path for higher blending of ethanol with fuels after it notified the mass emission norms for fuels with 12% and 15% blend of ethanol called E12 and E15, respectively • India's sugar output in 2021-22 (Oct-Sep) could fall by 0.3% to 31.0 mln tn, according to an average of estimates by 11 prominent industry players Informist polled. The US Department of Agriculture has scaled down its estimate for global wheat consumption in 2021-22 to 787.1 mln tn from 789.6 mln tn projected a month ago.

