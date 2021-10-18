MARKET NEWS

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

According to Geojit , The road transport and highways ministry cleared the path for higher blending of ethanol with fuels after it notified the mass emission norms for fuels with 12% and 15% blend of ethanol called E12 and E15, respectively.

October 18, 2021 / 09:52 AM IST

Geojit's report on Agri Picks


The road transport and highways ministry cleared the path for higher blending of ethanol with fuels after it notified the mass emission norms for fuels with 12% and 15% blend of ethanol called E12 and E15, respectively • India's sugar output in 2021-22 (Oct-Sep) could fall by 0.3% to 31.0 mln tn, according to an average of estimates by 11 prominent industry players Informist polled. The US Department of Agriculture has scaled down its estimate for global wheat consumption in 2021-22 to 787.1 mln tn from 789.6 mln tn projected a month ago.


For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit
first published: Oct 18, 2021 09:52 am

