Geojit's report on Agri Picks

Cardamom has been a favourite of traders up until now as it has been fetching higher prices ever since the heavy rainfall and flood in Kerala two years ago. But now with likely higher production and the COVID-19 pandemic hitting demand, cardamom growers are starting to get worried as prices are expected to fall by 25-30%. India received 10.1 mm rainfall yesterday, 11% above the normal average of 9.1 mm, the India Meteorological Department said. Since Jun 1, the country has received 275.4 mm rainfall, 13% above the normal of 243.6 mm for the period, it said. The government has extended the duration of its plan to provide free food grains and pulses to migrant workers under Atma Nirbhar Bharat package till August, Food Minsiter Ram Vilas Paswan said. Amul launched the Janmay range of edible oils--sunflower, cottonseed, mustard, soyabean, and groundnut--in Gujarat, said R.S. Sodhi, managing director of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, which owns Amul. The Securities and Exchange Board of India has clarified that mutual funds can participate in commodity indices, irrespective of whether the underlying index has sensitive commodities as its constituents, the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange said in a circular. BSE saw a record high commodity derivatives turnover of 30.15 bln rupees on Wednesday, the exchange said in a release. Buyers signing long-term contracts will increase the overall confidence and boost the sentiment in the coffee industry, a report by the International Coffee Organization said.

Geojit-10.07.2020

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.