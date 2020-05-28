Geojit's report on Agri Picks

The agricultural mandis in Nizamabad, Telengana, have resumed trade today after remaining shut for over two months due to a nationwide lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus pandemic, sources said. The government is looking at providing relief to the cash-strapped sugar industry to boost liquidity and help them clear their dues to cane farmers, a senior government official said. Mills in Brazil's centre-south region produced 2.5 mln tn sugar during the first fortnight of May, up 55.8% from 1.61 mln tn produced a year ago, the country's sugarcane industry association, known by its Portuguese acronym UNICA, said in a report. Nashik Agricultural Produce Market Committee, a major hub of vegetables in Maharashtra, has suspended operations till Thursday after some workers tested positive for coronavirus, said Arun Kale, secretary of the committee. Supply of fresh fruits and vegetables in major markets of Mumbai has been affected as the Agricultural Produce Market Committee in Nashik, Maharashtra, has been shut for three days since Tuesday. Food Corporation of India today said the paddy procurement for this rabi season in the country is at 8.3 mln tn against the target of 9.1 mln as on Friday. IMD says monsoon current to cover parts of Arabian Sea in 48 hours. The southwest monsoon current had advanced over some parts of south Andaman Sea, south Bay of Bengal, and adjoining Nicobar Islands on May 17, five days ahead of the normal date of May 22, the department said.

