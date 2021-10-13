Geojit's report on Agri Picks

The Indian Sugar Mills Association has urged the government to increase the threshhold recovery rate linked to fair and remunerative price for cane to 10.5%, an industry official said. Production of most kharif crops in Maharashtra is expected to decline in 2021-22 (JulJun) season as excess rainfall during September end led to a fall in yields. The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved subsidy rates for nutrientbased phosphatic and potassic fertilisers for the rabi season (Oct-Mar). The National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange has today levied an additional surveillance margin of 5% on contracts of guar gum till Nov 3, it said in a circular. The National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India has started releasing onion from its buffer stock to bring down the staple's price, which has nearly doubled within a month, a source aware of the development told Informist.

