Agri Picks Report: Geojit

October 13, 2021 / 09:15 AM IST

Geojit's report on Agri Picks


The Indian Sugar Mills Association has urged the government to increase the threshhold recovery rate linked to fair and remunerative price for cane to 10.5%, an industry official said. Production of most kharif crops in Maharashtra is expected to decline in 2021-22 (JulJun) season as excess rainfall during September end led to a fall in yields. The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved subsidy rates for nutrientbased phosphatic and potassic fertilisers for the rabi season (Oct-Mar). The National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange has today levied an additional surveillance margin of 5% on contracts of guar gum till Nov 3, it said in a circular. The National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India has started releasing onion from its buffer stock to bring down the staple's price, which has nearly doubled within a month, a source aware of the development told Informist.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit
first published: Oct 13, 2021 09:15 am

