MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 3 days 12 sessions. Early bird offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

According to Geojit , The government has imposed stockholding limits on all edible oils and oilseeds till Mar 31, according to an official notification.

October 11, 2021 / 10:04 AM IST

Geojit's report on Agri Picks


The government has imposed stockholding limits on all edible oils and oilseeds till Mar 31, according to an official notification. The government is likely to have imposed stockholding limits as a measure against the rise in prices in domestic markets ahead of the festival season in the country. Brazil's soybean output for 2021-22 (Jan-Dec) is pegged at a record high of nearly 140.8 mln tn due to an increase in acreage under the oilseed, the country's national agricultural agency Conab, also known as National Supply Co, said in a release. The Securities and Exchange Board of India has asked the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange Ltd not to launch new futures contracts of mustard seed till further notice. For running contracts of mustard seed on the NCDEX, no new positions will be allowed to be taken and only squaring up of positions will be permitted, the market regulator said. The International Cotton Advisory Committee has raised its forecast for global prices for 2021-22 (Aug-Jul) due to expectation of a rise in global consumption and also as ending stocks for the ongoing season are estimated to be lower, the agency said in a report. The southwest monsoon has further withdrawn from some more parts of Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, most parts of Rajasthan, and whole of Delhi and Chandigarh, India Meteorological Department said.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Tags: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit
first published: Oct 11, 2021 10:04 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.