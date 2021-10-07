MARKET NEWS

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

Withdrawal of southwest monsoon from some parts of west Rajasthan and some parts of Gujarat begun against the usual date of Sep 17, India. Meteorological Department said in a release. India's non-basmati rice exports during Apr-Aug rose over 66% on year to 6 6 mln tn, data from Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Author-ity showed. Exports of guar gum rose nearly 47% on year to 133,257 tn.

October 07, 2021 / 09:25 AM IST
Withdrawal of southwest monsoon from some parts of west Rajasthan and some parts of Gujarat begun against the usual date of Sep 17, India. Meteorological Department said in a release. India's non-basmati rice exports during Apr-Aug rose over 66% on year to 6 6 mln tn, data from Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Author-ity showed. Exports of guar gum rose nearly 47% on year to 133,257 tn.  Demand for guar gum from the food processing industry in the US and Europe is likely to have improved. India is the largest producer of guar gum in the world. Spices complex on NCDEX traded steady to weak on Wednesday. Barring jeera, other spices inched down  Jeera November futures was seen varying in narrow ranges. Simi-lar moves was seen in Coriander November futures, but it ended down for the day. Turmeric November futures, in the meantime, ended nearly one per cent down. Production of spices in India is likely to have risen 3 5% on year to 10 5 million ton in 2020-21 (Jul-Jun), according to data from Spices Board India. Jeera production is seen at 856,505 ton in FY 2020-21, down 6 1% on year according to the Spices Board  India exported 299,000 tn of jeera in 2020-21, up 40% on year according to the Spices Board. According to a survey conducted by the Federation of Indian Spice Stakeholders, jeera production in India is likely to be 478520 tons in 2020-21 (Oct-Sep), down by 11 per cent yoy.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

