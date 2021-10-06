MARKET NEWS

English
Agri Picks Report: Geojit

October 06, 2021 / 09:14 AM IST

Geojit's report on Agri Picks


The new season for cotton which started on Oct 1, is expected to be good for farmers as the market price of the fibre is currently more than the minimum support price, due to firm demand and a rise in global prices. A faster restoration of normalcy in China's power supply can generate pent-up demand for natural rubber, the Association of Natural Rubber Producing Countries today said in rubber market intelligence report. Conditions are still favourable for withdrawal of the southwest monsoon from parts of northwest India to start in the next 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department said. Moody's Investors Service has affirmed its Baa3 rating on India but upgraded the outlook to 'stable' from 'negative', saying the risk to the economy from the financial sector had reduced.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit
first published: Oct 6, 2021 09:14 am

