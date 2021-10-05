MARKET NEWS

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

According to Geojit , India's soybean acreage in the 2021-22 (Jul-Jun) kharif season remained unchanged at 12.2 mln ha, according to data from the farm ministry.

October 05, 2021 / 09:52 AM IST

Geojit's report on Agri Picks


India's soybean acreage in the 2021-22 (Jul-Jun) kharif season remained unchanged at 12.2 mln ha, according to data from the farm ministry. Sowing of cotton across the country has ended and farmers have sown the crop across 12 mln ha in the 2021-22 (Jul-Jun) kharif season, down 6% from a year ago, data from the farm ministry. Sowing of groundnut across the country has ended and farmers have sown the crop across 4.9 mln ha in the 2021-22 (Jul-Jun) kharif season, down 3.4% from a year ago, data from the farm ministry showed. The UK-based Cotton Outlook has raised its estimate for global production in 2021-22 (Aug-Jul) by 219,000 tn to 25.98 mln tn, the agency said in its September report. Sugarcane crushing in Uttar Pradesh for the 2021-22 (Oct-Sep) season is likely to start around Oct 15, a senior official with state sugar mills association said.


For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit
first published: Oct 5, 2021 09:52 am

