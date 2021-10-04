MARKET NEWS

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

According to Geojit , Annual ethanol production capacity in the country is likely to rise to 14.0 bln ltr by 2025 from 3.5 bln ltr in 2018, Indian Sugar Mills Association Director General Abinash Verma said.

October 04, 2021 / 09:27 AM IST

Geojit's report on Agri Picks


Annual ethanol production capacity in the country is likely to rise to 14.0 bln ltr by 2025 from 3.5 bln ltr in 2018, Indian Sugar Mills Association Director General Abinash Verma said. Onion prices in the wholesale markets of Maharashtra have risen over 25% on month, fuelled by a supply crunch in the market amid concerns about damage to the crop. Rising demand from bulk buyers also supported the uptrend in prices. The government has set the limit for sale of sugar by mills in October at 2.4 mln tn, higher than 2.2 mln tn set in September, according to a notification. The government has kept base import prices of all edible oils unchanged, the Central Board of Excise and Customs said in a notification. The government has decided to start procurement of paddy for the kharif marketing season from Punjab and Haryana from Sunday following farmers' protests over its postponement. Farmers in the country have sown kharif crops across 112.2 mln ha in 2021-22 (Jul-Jun) season, as against 112.0 mln ha in the same period a year ago, data from the farm ministry showed.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit
first published: Oct 4, 2021 09:27 am

