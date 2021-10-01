MARKET NEWS

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

According to Geojit , Uttar Pradesh is already in touching distance of all-India near-term target of 10% ethanol blending with petrol and will stay the leader by achieving 12% blending in 2021-22 (Dec-Nov), a government official said.

October 01, 2021 / 09:15 AM IST

Geojit's report on Agri Picks


Uttar Pradesh is already in touching distance of all-India near-term target of 10% ethanol blending with petrol and will stay the leader by achieving 12% blending in 2021-22 (Dec-Nov), a government official said. Stockists across the country had declared nearly 3.1 mln tn of pulses stock on the official portal of Department of Consumer Affairs as on Sep 20, the government said in a release. The production of most kharif crops in Gujarat, barring rice and bajra, is seen higher in the 2021-22 (Jul-Jun) season as adequate rainfall this year has increased yields, according to the first advance estimate by the state agriculture department. Gujarat 2021-22 cotton crop seen up 11% on higher yields. The Centre has deferred procurement of paddy in Punjab and Haryana due to heavy rainfall. The procurement will now commence from Oct 11, the government said in a release. The cumulative rainfall over the country in the Jun-Sep monsoon season in 2021 was 99% of the long-period average at 874.6 mm, India Meteorological Department said. The weather department had earlier estimated rainfall at 101% of the long-period average, and later revised it downwards to around 96% of the long-term average. It classifies rainfall between 96% and 104% of the long period average as normal.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit
first published: Oct 1, 2021 09:15 am

