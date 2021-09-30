Geojit's report on Agri Picks

India received 8.6 mm of rainfall yesterday, 133% above the normal weighted average of 3.7 mm, according to the India Meteorological Department. India's consumption of sugar in 2021-22 (Oct-Sep) is expected to rise marginally by 1.1% on year to 26.5 mln tn, Indian Sugar Mills Association Director General Abinash Verma said. Exports in the season starting Oct 1 are seen at 6.0 mln tn, against 7.1 mln tn in the ongoing season.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

