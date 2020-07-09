App
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2020 10:13 AM IST

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

According to Geojit, India received 9.0 mm rainfall yesterday, 1% below the normal average of 9.1 mm, the India Meteorological Department said.


Geojit's report on Agri Picks


India received 9.0 mm rainfall yesterday, 1% below the normal average of 9.1 mm, the India Meteorological Department said. Since Jun 1, the country has received 265.3 mm rainfall, 13% above the normal of 234.5 mm, it said. • The Union Cabinet approved a host of decisions taken as part of its Atma Nirbhar Bharat Package and the Pradhan Mantri Garb Kalyan Anna Yojana, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said. • The National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange and the Bombay Stock Exchange are keen to revive trading in tur and urad futures, a source said. • The Union Cabinet today approved the extension of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana till November-end, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in a tweet. • Production of spices in India is likely to have risen 1.5% on year to 9.41 mln tn in 2019-20 (Jul-Jun), according to data from Spices Board India. • The Indian Chamber of Food and Agriculture has urged the government to raise direct income support for farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi to 24,000 rupees a year per family from 6,000 rupees to help them tide through the COVID-19 crisis.



Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 9, 2020 10:13 am

