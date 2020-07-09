Geojit's report on Agri Picks

India received 9.0 mm rainfall yesterday, 1% below the normal average of 9.1 mm, the India Meteorological Department said. Since Jun 1, the country has received 265.3 mm rainfall, 13% above the normal of 234.5 mm, it said. • The Union Cabinet approved a host of decisions taken as part of its Atma Nirbhar Bharat Package and the Pradhan Mantri Garb Kalyan Anna Yojana, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said. • The National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange and the Bombay Stock Exchange are keen to revive trading in tur and urad futures, a source said. • The Union Cabinet today approved the extension of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana till November-end, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in a tweet. • Production of spices in India is likely to have risen 1.5% on year to 9.41 mln tn in 2019-20 (Jul-Jun), according to data from Spices Board India. • The Indian Chamber of Food and Agriculture has urged the government to raise direct income support for farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi to 24,000 rupees a year per family from 6,000 rupees to help them tide through the COVID-19 crisis.





For all commodities report, click here