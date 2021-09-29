Geojit's report on Agri Picks

India received 9.0 mm of rainfall yesterday, 132% above the normal weighted average of 3.9 mm, according to the India Meteorological Department. Goldman Sachs sees Brent crude at $90/bbl by yr-end on supply crunch. The production of sugar by mills in Brazil's centre-south region fell by 20.5% on year to 2.5 mln tn during Sep 1-15, the country's sugarcane industry association--known by its Portuguese acronym UNICA--said in a report. The output was 3.2 mln tn a year ago. Maharashtra is taking a lead in sugar exports in 2021-22 (Oct-Sep) due to lower transportation cost to ports compared with Uttar Pradesh, said Shekhar Gaikwad, the sugar commissioner of the state. The volatility in prices of pulses has reduced since 2019 because of an increase in production and higher procurement by the government, ratings agency CRISIL said in a report. Sugar mills across the country currently owe 66 bln rupees in cane dues to farmers in 2020-21 (Oct-Sep), Joint Secretary (sugar) Subodh Kumar Singh said.

