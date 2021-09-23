Geojit's report on Agri Picks

The government said in a release that states and union territories have lifted 56.53% of food grain allotted under the fourth phase of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. The Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana is a food security scheme announced by the Government of India in Mar 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic. The oil ministry is considering an increase in prices offered by oil marketing companies to sugar mills that make ethanol from B-, C-heavy molasses and 100% cane juice in 2021-22 (Dec-Nov), says a source close to the development. India received 9.0 mm rainfall yesterday, 76% above the normal weighted average of 5.1 mm, according to the India Meteorological Department. Since Jun 1, the country has received 819.6 mm rainfall, 3% lower than the normal of 844.0 mm.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More