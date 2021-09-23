MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

According to Geojit , The government said in a release that states and union territories have lifted 56.53% of food grain allotted under the fourth phase of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana.

September 23, 2021 / 09:38 AM IST

Geojit's report on Agri Picks


The government said in a release that states and union territories have lifted 56.53% of food grain allotted under the fourth phase of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. The Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana is a food security scheme announced by the Government of India in Mar 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic. The oil ministry is considering an increase in prices offered by oil marketing companies to sugar mills that make ethanol from B-, C-heavy molasses and 100% cane juice in 2021-22 (Dec-Nov), says a source close to the development. India received 9.0 mm rainfall yesterday, 76% above the normal weighted average of 5.1 mm, according to the India Meteorological Department. Since Jun 1, the country has received 819.6 mm rainfall, 3% lower than the normal of 844.0 mm.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit
first published: Sep 23, 2021 09:38 am

