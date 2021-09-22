Geojit's report on Agri Picks

The farm ministry today pegged the country's kharif foodgrain output in 2021-22 (Jul-Jun) at a record high of 150.5 mln tn, according to the first advance estimates released. The government has also pegged kharif rice output at a record high of 107.04 mln tn in its first advance estimate. India's cotton output in the 2021-22 (Oct-Sep) marketing year is seen at 36.2 mln bales (1 bale = 170 kg), as per the median of estimates of 13 prominent players in the cotton value chain polled by Informist. The government expects total foodgrain output in the country at 307 mln tn for both kharif and rabi seasons in 2021-22, it said in an official release. Kharif foodgrain production in the 2021-22 (Jul-Jun) season is seen at around 151 mln tn. In case of rabi food grain output in 2021-22 (Oct-Mar) season, the government sees production totaling nearly 156 mln tn. Total oilseeds production for both kharif and rabi seasons were seen at 38 mln tn, while output of pulses is estimated at 25 mln tn for the same period.Wheat production in the rabi marketing season for 2021-22 (Oct-Mar) is seen at 110 mln tn.

