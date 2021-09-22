MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
LIVE NOW:Join us for 'The Future Techshot' to gain insights into role of tech in streamlining businesses. Click Here!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

According to Geojit , The farm ministry today pegged the country's kharif foodgrain output in 2021-22 (Jul-Jun) at a record high of 150.5 mln tn, according to the first advance estimates released.

September 22, 2021 / 09:50 AM IST

Geojit's report on Agri Picks


The farm ministry today pegged the country's kharif foodgrain output in 2021-22 (Jul-Jun) at a record high of 150.5 mln tn, according to the first advance estimates released. The government has also pegged kharif rice output at a record high of 107.04 mln tn in its first advance estimate. India's cotton output in the 2021-22 (Oct-Sep) marketing year is seen at 36.2 mln bales (1 bale = 170 kg), as per the median of estimates of 13 prominent players in the cotton value chain polled by Informist. The government expects total foodgrain output in the country at 307 mln tn for both kharif and rabi seasons in 2021-22, it said in an official release. Kharif foodgrain production in the 2021-22 (Jul-Jun) season is seen at around 151 mln tn. In case of rabi food grain output in 2021-22 (Oct-Mar) season, the government sees production totaling nearly 156 mln tn. Total oilseeds production for both kharif and rabi seasons were seen at 38 mln tn, while output of pulses is estimated at 25 mln tn for the same period.Wheat production in the rabi marketing season for 2021-22 (Oct-Mar) is seen at 110 mln tn.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Tags: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit
first published: Sep 22, 2021 09:49 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Common mistakes to avoid while filing your income tax returns

Simply Save | Common mistakes to avoid while filing your income tax returns

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.