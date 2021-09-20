MARKET NEWS

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

According to Geojit , National Commodity Clearing Ltd, the clearing arm of the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, has so far marked 9,360 tn of cottonseed oilcake and 4,695 tn of castor seed for staggered delivery against the September contract, according to data on its website.

September 20, 2021 / 09:27 AM IST

Geojit's report on Agri Picks


National Commodity Clearing Ltd, the clearing arm of the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, has so far marked 9,360 tn of cottonseed oilcake and 4,695 tn of castor seed for staggered delivery against the September contract, according to data on its website. India's oilmeal exports fell nearly 4% on year to 164,831 tn in August, according to data released by The Solvent Extractors' Association of India today. In Apr-Aug, overall exports of oilmeal were up 8% on year at around 1.1 mln tn. Sri Lanka's tea exports fell 8.9% on year to 25.54 mln kg in July, according to data released by the Tea Exporters Association Sri Lanka.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit
first published: Sep 20, 2021 09:27 am

