Geojit's report on Agri Picks

National Commodity Clearing Ltd, the clearing arm of the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, has so far marked 9,360 tn of cottonseed oilcake and 4,695 tn of castor seed for staggered delivery against the September contract, according to data on its website. India's oilmeal exports fell nearly 4% on year to 164,831 tn in August, according to data released by The Solvent Extractors' Association of India today. In Apr-Aug, overall exports of oilmeal were up 8% on year at around 1.1 mln tn. Sri Lanka's tea exports fell 8.9% on year to 25.54 mln kg in July, according to data released by the Tea Exporters Association Sri Lanka.

