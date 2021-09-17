MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Watch India’s Best Managed Companies 2021, Deloitte’s global marquee programme for private companies on 17th Sept, 12 pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

According to Geojit , The Solvent Extractors' Association of India has requested the government to refrain from placing edible coconut oil packets of less than 1,000 ml under the 18% tax slab of the goods and services tax, when the GST Council meets on Friday.

September 17, 2021 / 08:57 AM IST

Geojit's report on Agri Picks


The Solvent Extractors' Association of India has requested the government to refrain from placing edible coconut oil packets of less than 1,000 ml under the 18% tax slab of the goods and services tax, when the GST Council meets on Friday. The International Coffee Organization's composite indicator showed that coffee prices increased for the tenth consecutive month in August to reach 160.14 cents per pound, up 5.2% from the previous month. India received 8.6 mm rainfall today, 47% above the normal weighted average of 5.8 mm, according to the India Meteorological Department. National Commodity Clearing Ltd, the clearing arm of the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, has so far marked 9,210 tn cottonseed oilcake and 4,515 tn castor seed for staggered delivery against the September contract, according to data on its website. The government has raised the base import prices of all edible oils by $98- $101 per tn, the Central Board of Excise and Customs said in a notification.


For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Tags: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit
first published: Sep 17, 2021 08:57 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.